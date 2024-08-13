EndbadGovernance: Govt relaxes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Kaduna, Zaria

The Kaduna State government has lifted the dusk-to-dawn curfew it imposed on Kaduna and Zaria metropolitan cities following the outbreak of violence from the recent nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest. The curfew was relaxed on Tuesday morning after an extensive review of the security situation in the two cities, and their environs by the Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani.

In a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan announced that the removed the 6 pm to 8 am curfew has been removed completely. With the development, the statement said law-abiding citizens are free to move and engage in legitimate activities in Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs with no restriction.

The Security Council also warned that processions or gatherings must be verified with the relevant agencies, to avoid any breakdown of law and order and for the overall security of the general public. “The removal of the curfew is effective immediately, from today Tuesday, 13th August 2024. “The Kaduna State Security Council during the extensive assessment held last night unanimously recommended the removal of the curfew and reiterated its commitment to the security and safety of the citizenry in Kaduna State.

“The Council further disclosed that security forces will continue to be on the lookout for threats to public peace, and will prosecute persons or groups posing such threats. “Governor Sani, presiding over the briefing, commended the leadership of the security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, and all critical stakeholders for the roles they played in containing the unfortunate events which followed the protest in Kaduna and Zaria.

“The Governor assured the critical stakeholders of his inclusive and participatory stance, and that he would continue to engage them towards ensuring the peace, unity and development of Kaduna State”.