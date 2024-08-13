EndBadGovernance Protest: Police transfer 76 Russian-Flag-flying suspects to Abuja, plan sedition charges

The Kano State Police Command has transferred 76 suspects, including a foreign national, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for discreet investigation on charges of sedition. The suspects were reportedly arrested for flying Russian flags during the recent nationwide hunger protests. The protests had turned violent in several parts of the North.

Addressing the press on Monday, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Salman Garba, provided updates on the ongoing investigations and arrests concerning the unrest. “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to all commands and formations, the Kano Command worked diligently and professionally towards addressing the aftermath of these events,” Garba said. “These efforts resulted in the arrest of 873 suspects and the recovery of a large quantity of exhibits.”

Garba disclosed that the 76 suspects, who were arrested for flying Russian flags during the protests, were transferred to Abuja for further investigation. “We have also transferred a foreigner who was among the suspects to the Force Headquarters for discreet investigation on charges of sedition,” he stated. The commissioner also revealed that 150 individuals have been arrested and are being prosecuted for violating the curfew imposed by the Kano State government during the protests.

Furthermore, six suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the destruction, arson, and looting of the Kano Printing Press. “In addition to these arrests, 600 suspects are facing prosecution for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, riot, theft, mischief, and arson,” Garba added. He also mentioned that the police had recovered substantial amounts of looted property, including two AK-47 rifles, from the suspects.

Despite the challenges posed by the recent protests, Garba highlighted the achievements of the Kano State Police Command in crime prevention and control. “Through proactive policing strategies and community engagement, we have successfully achieved tremendous successes within the period under review with the arrest of two suspected kidnappers, five suspected armed robbers, and eight suspected car thieves,” he said.