Tinubu jets out to Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will commence a three-day official visit to Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday. Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu will depart Abuja for Malabo, the country’s capital.

Ngelale said Tinubu’s visit to the Central African country is based on the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The president will use the opportunity of the visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

“President Tinubu will meet with the Equatorial Guinean President at the Presidential Villa on arrival, where meetings will be held between the two leaders and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security, signed,” the statement reads.

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet who will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations.”