Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid win Uefa Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe scored on his Real Madrid debut as they beat Atalanta to claim a record sixth Uefa Super Cup in Warsaw. The French forward, 25, was barely involved during the first period as Real struggled to find their rhythm against Gian Piero Gasperini’s well-drilled side.

However, Real were transformed after the break and Federico Valverde tapped in Vinicius Jr’s pass to open the scoring. As Atalanta began to fade Mbappe doubled Real’s lead, accelerating onto Jude Bellingham’s pass before dispatching an effort into the top corner. Atalanta had started the contest as the brighter team with Marten de Roon’s effort ricocheting off Eder Militao and striking the Real crossbar.

And with Mbappe operating in a central role and Bellingham deeper in midfield, Rodrygo’s effort on the stroke of half-time, which hit the Atalanta bar, was the best Real had to offer.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side went through the gears after the interval and by the time Mbappe was withdrawn late on, last season’s Champions League winners looked comfortable winners against the Europa League holders.