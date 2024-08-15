Police arrest two for stealing station signpost in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of a signpost from the Bachirawa Police Station in the Ungogo Local Government Area. The incident, which was captured in a viral video, occurred during the #EndBadGovernance protest that escalated into violence.

In the video, one of the suspects was seen dragging the stolen signpost, which has since drawn widespread condemnation. The protest, which initially began as a peaceful demonstration, turned violent, resulting in a face-off with the police. Reports indicate that five individuals were shot during the confrontation. The arrest of the suspects was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Kiyawa, the suspects were apprehended with the assistance of residents. In his message, written in Hausa and later translated to English, Kiyawa said, “The person who stole the Bachirawa Police Station signpost and the person who collected it are working hand-in-hand. Residents of the neighbourhood have brought up a new signpost. We are grateful to the people of Bachirawa.” The cooperation between the police and the community has been lauded as a positive step towards maintaining law and order in the area.

The police have expressed their appreciation to the residents of Bachirawa for their support in resolving the matter and for installing a new signpost at the station. As investigations continue, the suspects are expected to be charged in court soon. The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining peace in the state.