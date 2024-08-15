Tinubu, Equatorial Guinea President sign agreement on gas pipeline

President Bola Tinubu and Equatorial Guinean, President Teodoro Mbasogo on Wednesday evening in Malabo signed an agreement on the Gulf of Guinea Pipeline Project, further affirming the partnership for mutual development. The agreement covered legislative and regulatory measures for the gas pipeline, establishment and operation, transit of natural gas, ownership of the gas pipeline, and general principles.

In his remarks at the event, President Tinubu, who is on a three-day official visit to Equatorial Guinea, said the signing of the agreement will open up new opportunities for gas exploration and employment. The president stated that the two leaders had discussed issues related to the creation of employment, food security, multilateral relations, and conflict resolution mechanisms on the continent during a private meeting that preceded the signing of the agreement.

“Concerning Africa, conflicts and conflict resolution were discussed. We discussed various areas of conflict and what we can do to promote peace. “We talked about the promotion of peace and stability in our countries and growth and prosperity on our continent. “In the same way that Europe and America have kept themselves and found a solution for their conflicts, we have to look at both inadequate capital, industrialisation efforts, research and development programmes, and enlighten our people, navigate our way through problems.

“Instead of the crisis and conflicts that we see in the Republic of Congo, and others, we have to look inwards to solve problems ourselves,’’ the President said.