UK Varsity selects Ogun Ex Agric Commissioner, Dr. Adeola Odedina as finalist for Alumni Award

Former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State, Nigeria Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina,has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious Alumni Honour Award for Lifetime Achievement at the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Odedina disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday. Dr. Odedina expressed his excitement and gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am thrilled to announce that I have been selected as a finalist for the prestigious Alumni Honour Award for Lifetime Achievement at the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. “It is a great honour to be recognized by my alma mater, where I had the privilege of studying 33 years ago.”

He continued, “This prestigious award is a testament to the impact of the education and experiences I gained during my time at the university, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be considered among such an impressive group of alumni.” The award ceremony will take place at the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Dr. Odedina has had a distinguished career in public service, having served as the former Provost of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria and as the former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State, Nigeria. His most recent role was as the Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State, Nigeria, where he made significant contributions to the sector.