FG asks aviation unions to shelve planned protest

The Federal Government has appealed to aviation unions to shelve their plans for a protest over the deduction of 50 per cent of the internal revenue of aviation agencies. This appeal came from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo in a statement he signed on Friday, assured the workers’ unions and other stakeholders in the sector that President Bola Tinubu is “very concerned about the improvement of the Aviation sector and will give their demands due consideration with the goal of finding a lasting solution that balances both the fiscal needs of the government and the operational requirements of the Aviation Agencies”.

“We appeal to all workers to remain calm and maintain industrial peace while the Government is working assiduously towards amicably resolving the matter. The Ministry appreciates their patience and understanding and remains committed to ensuring a conducive work environment for all,” Keyamo said.