National Transporters Games has come to stay – Wale Sodeinde

In a bid to ensure that the National Transporters Games become a household event in the anals of sporting events in Nigeria, Organizers say palpable plans are in place to ensure durable sustainability. The Project Director for the National Transporters Games, Mr. Wale Sodeinde let this out on Thursday, during a facility inspection tour by stakeholders.

Mr. Sodeinde explained that the event is one of several plans to remould the image of transporters and transport Unions across the country, and to foster unity. He said “We want to change the narratives, the perception and image damage to transporters in Nigeria”. “Sometimes in 2017, Engr. Dayo Ogundipe came up with this idea and we had a test run, to the glory of God, i joined former Senator representing Ogun West, Senator Gbolahan Dada, to launch this idea to the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, the Minister gave us an endorsement, two years endorsement to stage the National Transporters Games in Nigeria, and as a result of this, we owe ourselves something very befitting”.

“This is the beginning, we aim to hold it yearly and we are working effortlessly to ensure that we sustain the initiative “.

“Today, the Olympics has become a tradition in the World politics, some people started it, just as we are starting the National Transporters Games. We believe that with the support of our leader Hon. Kunle Soname and other philanthropists, and the inclusion of more corporate sponsors, we will give the event our best shot”.

The National Transporters Games 2024 is projected to come up between October 20 and 26th at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, and the ultramodern Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne.

The events on the card include football, Athletics, Draught, Ayo Olopon and Table Tennis.