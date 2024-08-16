Several shops affected as fire guts seven-storey building in Lagos

Several shops have been affected as fire ravaged a seven-storey building in Lagos. The incident happened early Friday on Sanni Adewale Street in Lagos Island Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations were dispatched immediately after receiving a distress call and arrived at the scene by 5:33 a.m.

She said the fire which started around 5:17 a.m. caused panic in the area as residents scrambled for safety. But emergency officials were on the ground to extinguish the blaze which destroyed items valued at millions of naira. As of press time, no casualty has been recorded.

“Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State Firefighters, the situation is now under control. Ventilation efforts are currently underway to ensure the safety of all in the area,” Adeseye said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical surge. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.”