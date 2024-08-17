Egbetokun orders rescue of medical students abducted in Benue

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the rescue of the 20 medical students who were abducted in Otukpo, Benue State. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi on Saturday in Abuja, said the IGP condemned the kidnapping of students.

The medical students were abducted in Otukpo, Benue State en route to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu. Egbetokun described their abduction as “truly appalling, callous, and unacceptable”. He said, “In a display of unwavering commitment to the rescue, safety, and well-being of the young Nigerians, the IGP has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command, and ensure swift rescue of our beloved students.

This initiative encompasses the mobilization of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialized tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims. “The Nigeria Police Force stands with the victims and their loved ones during this challenging time, and we are committed to ensuring the safe return of the students. “The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the zeal of the force to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators and others alike, as the Nigeria Police Force is determined to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, most especially kidnapping of Nigerians.

“The IGP equally appeals to the general public to provide useful information and actionable intelligence that may aid the ongoing investigation and the rescue operation. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the nearest police station the state’s command control number or the FHQ via Pressforabuja@police.gov.ng and other helplines. “The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and it will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace, stability, and the rule of law throughout the country.”