We’re not selling employment slots, NNPC Ltd warns

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has denied reports alleging it was selling employment slots to the public.

A statement by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye on Saturday called on members of the public, especially jobseekers to disregard the rumours.

According to Soneye, there was no iota of truth in the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy.

He described such as “antics of fraudsters” who want to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.

It cautioned that as a responsible corporate entity, recruitment into the company is a straightforward process and does not involve the sale of slots or inducement of any kind.

It warned that anyone who pays money for any job in the company does so at his or her own risk.