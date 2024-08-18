Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Katsina village, destroys 250 houses

At least 250 houses were destroyed following a heavy downpour at Natsinta village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The State has witnessed one week of unprecedented rainfall since Saturday last week.

Although no life was lost during the torrential rain which lasted for three days, precisely between the last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday without respite, several persons were said to have sustained various degrees of injury.

It was gathered that the disaster left most of the affected houses’ occupants in a state of distress and uncertainty. It was also gathered that the absence of proper drainage systems in the area contributed to the destruction.

A resident of the village, Mas’udu Lawal, attributed the disaster to the disruption of a crucial drainage channel which had exacerbated the magnitude of the disaster.

Another victim, simply identified as Abdurrahman Ibrahim, while sharing his experience on the incident, said the residents lost not only their homes but also valuables running into millions of Naira.