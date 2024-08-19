Edo Election: INEC begins PVC distribution Thursday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would begin distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to newly registered voters on Thursday, ahead of the governorship elections in Edo State.

In a statement on its X handle on Monday, the commission shared the list of the centres where the cards would be distributed. It said from August 22 to August 26, registered voters could pick up their cards at any of the 192 Wards in Edo State from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily, including weekends.

After this period, the collection would move to INEC’s local government offices across the state, where voters can collect their PVCs from August 28 to September 8, 2024. The Edo governorship election is scheduled to be held on September 21, 2024.

A total of 184,438 voters were registered during the recently concluded Continuous Voters Registration in Edo State. The figure included 119,206 new registrations, 8,847 inter-state transfers, and 46,171 intra-state transfers.

While addressing the Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja on Monday, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said all the newly printed PVCs have been delivered to INEC’s office in Benin City and are now available for collection.