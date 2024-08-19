Fuel Scarcity: We will supply only what we have — Oil Marketers

Oil marketers have attributed this round of scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol, to lingering logistics challenges.

This was disclosed by the President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association, (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry who was a guest on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday monitored by Core TV News.

According to him, oil marketers are currently supply constrained, and could “distribute only what we have”. He said, “I think until we get our supply challenges sorted out efficiently and abundantly, we will not be able to get out of this circle. “I believe you must have heard the NNPC’s communications director who explained that the issues at stake are still logistics-related.

“So until they get that resolved, we may just be managing the little they bring, and give to us to distribute among our members. “NNPCL is doing its best to bring in products bit by bit, and we can only supply what we have.” When asked to give further explanation on what the logistics challenges were all about, he said, “The logistics issue is about ship-to-ship transfer. Until the ship gets products, it cannot deliver to any of the depots. And until depots have products, we the retailers cannot also have access to products,”

He however assured that marketers were in talks with the NNPCL over supply challenges. He said, “We have been speaking with NNPCL. We encourage them to do more, and I can assure you that they are trying their best.” Gillis-Harry’s clarification on the scarcity comes following lingering shortages of products, especially in the northern parts of the country. The scarcity, however, spread to Lagos over the weekend.