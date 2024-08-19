NEMA delivers 1,528 metric tonnes of grains to Jigawa

The National Emergency Management Agency has delivered 1,528.2 metric tonnes of assorted grains to support the locals in Jigawa State. In a statement posted on X.com on Monday, the agency noted that the distribution was approved by President Bola Tinubu and managed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The grains are for allocation to vulnerable Nigerians across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory. According to the statement, this distribution is from the 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve. The statement partly read, “Today, in a significant step towards fulfilling this promise, the National Emergency Management Agency is overseeing the handover of Jigawa State’s allocated share of these commodities.

“The distribution includes 594 metric tons (11,880 bags) of maize, 691.2 metric tons (13,824 bags) of sorghum, and 243 metric tons (4,860 bags) of millet. These food items will be equitably distributed across all local government areas in Jigawa State.”

The initiative follows an announcement by the Federal Government that it would distribute 42,000 metric tonnes of grains at no cost to cushion the food crisis in the country.