NLC holds emergency meeting over terrorism financing allegation

Some leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) including the President of Congress, Joe Ajaero are already converging at the NLC headquarters for an emergency National Executive Council meeting. The meeting comes following the summoning of Ajaero by the Nigerian Police Force for investigation over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony and cybercrime.

The summon had ordered the NLC president to present himself for questioning by 10:00 am today. On Monday, the NPF invitation was contained in a letter dated 19th August 2024, and signed by ACP Adamu Muazu on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team. The police also warned that a warrant of arrest would be issued if Ajaero failed to comply.

The letter reads: “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime in which you have been implicated. “You are therefore required to report to the undersigned for an interview on Tuesday, 20th August 2024, at 10:00 hrs prompt, at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader on telephone no 08035179870, in connection with the above investigation.

“Be informed that if you fail to honour this letter, this office will have no choice but to issue a warrant for your arrest.”