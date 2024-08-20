Protest rocks Akwa Ibom communities over fresh oil spill

Youths in Ibeno communities, Akwa Ibom State, have taken to the streets to protest the recent oil spillage in the area, demanding immediate cleanup and intervention from the International Oil Company (IOC), government, and international bodies. The protesters, led by the paramount ruler of Ibeno and youth leaders, His Royal Majesty Effiong Achianga expressed dissatisfaction with the IOC’s negligence towards the host communities, citing the devastating impact of the oil spillage on their livelihood.

On Tuesday, the protesters carried placards and banners, chanting slogans such as “Clean up our environment now!” and “We demand justice for Ibeno communities!” On Monday, It was reported that about 27 coastal communities in the state were affected by a fresh oil spill allegedly by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited Offshore facility. The spill occurred in the early hours of last Thursday.

The affected communities include Inua Eyet Ikot, Iwuo Ukpom, Mkpanak, Esuk Ikim Akwaha, Esuk Ikim Ekeme (Nta Ikang), Itak Idim Nekpe, Itak Ifaha, Ndito Eka Iba, Atia, Okposo I & II, New Barracks, Ineh Atian, Itak Ibang, Upenekang and Okoro Itak. Others include Iwuochang, Ikot Inwang, Okoro Utip, Ntafre, Atabre Ikan, Idung Abasi Okure, Qua Iboe River, Iwuo Ukpo Opolom, Ineh Ebot, Ineh Ikwe, Ineh Ukpana and Ntungo Akata.

However, in the latest development, the people who took to the streets in protest said they were tired of the IOC’s lack of concern for their well-being. They noted that the oil spillage had destroyed their farmlands, rivers, and forests, leaving them without a source of income or food. They demand immediate action from the IOC, government, and international bodies to address the environmental disaster.