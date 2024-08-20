Troops intercept Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics supply in Borno

The Multinational Joint Task Force troops deployed in Sector 3 Mongunu, in conjunction with intelligence operatives and the Civilian Joint Task Force, have intercepted Boko Haram/ISWAP’s logistics supply syndicate at Cross Kauwa Market in Mongunu, Borno State.

A statement by the Chief Military Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, on Tuesday, said the syndicate identified as Modu Gana, Mamman Saleh and Babagana Muktar were apprehended while in transit to deliver supplies to the terrorists in their enclaves. The syndicate, which confessed to being a key logistics provider for the terrorist group, was found in possession of a cache of items intended for the terrorists.

Among the seized items were a techno phone, six goats, one carton of maggi, a collection of charms, bags of guinea corn and millet, grounded corn, metal bowls, a calculator, a wristwatch, perfume, prayer beads, 36 empty sac bags, and various other supplies crucial for sustaining the terrorist activities.

Members of the syndicate are currently undergoing intense interrogation to extract further intelligence that could lead to more arrests and the dismantling of the terrorist logistics supply network in the Lake Chad Region.

“The MNJTF Troops’ swift action and collaboration with intelligence operatives have once again demonstrated their commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the region,” the statement added.