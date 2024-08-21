Driver injured as gas truck overturns in Lagos

A loaded gas tanker heading toward Gbagada along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos State, on Wednesday, overturned at Anthony Oke. The incident which happened on Wednesday left the driver of the truck injured, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said.

Disclosing this in a statement, LASTMA spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, stated that the unidentified driver is receiving treatment in a medical facility. Taofiq said the swift intervention of LASTMA personnel, in conjunction with the efforts of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, averted a potential disaster resulting from the incident.

“Earlier today, a loaded gas tanker overturned at Anthony Oke, heading towards Gbagada along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. This incident prompted immediate action from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other emergency responders,” the statement read. “The tanker driver, who sustained injuries to his hand, was successfully rescued from the scene by LASTMA personnel and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“The Lagos State Fire Service, the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), along with other emergency responders, were also mobilised to the site, where they diligently implemented safety measures to mitigate any potential hazards. Their quick and coordinated response was crucial in containing the situation and preventing further complications.”

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who was present at the scene, stated that the agency would continue to prioritise the safety of road users within the state. He said, “LASTMA personnel, with the support of the LRU, have successfully evacuated the tanker and its loaded gas cylinder from the road, restoring vehicular movement towards Gbagada, Iyana-Oworo, Car Wash, Ifako, and Toll Gate.

“The safety of our citizens remains our top priority, and we are grateful for the cooperation of everyone involved.”