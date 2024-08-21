Nigeria rallies for digital revolution at IPv6 Summit

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in partnership with Huawei, the IPv6 Forum, and the IPv6 Council Nigeria, has hosted a pivotal IPv6 Driven Digital Summit. Themed “Bringing Net 5.5G Into Reality: Inspiring New Growth,” the event underscored the urgent need for Nigeria to transition to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), a crucial step in meeting future internet demands and driving the nation’s digital revolution.

In his keynote address at the summit, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, asserted that as the nation plans its future, there must be a focus on protecting the society, adding that there is no way to do this without proper investment in protocols like the IPv6. Dr. Tijani highlighted IPv6 as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s digital transformation, essential for unlocking new growth opportunities and enhancing connectivity in the digital age.

He added that it is crucial Nigerians see the economic benefit of the IPv6, noting that the proposed whitepaper for the transition is still missing the economic implication of the “phenomenon” that is just about to start.

The minister said:

“We shouldn’t only see government policies and interventions as opportunity to regulate, there are economic implications for it; when you see it as opportunity to regulate, we will come up with programs and interventions that will drive our industry and nation to actually deploy IPv6, but when we do so, have we also captured gains for ourselves in it, or are we creating business opportunities only for foreign companies?

On his part, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of NITDA, also emphasized the priority set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate Nigeria’s diversification through industrialization, digitization, and innovation. Mr Abdullahi noted that the adoption of IPv6 is integral to this strategy, aiming to deepen growth and unleash the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy. The summit brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to raise awareness about IPv6 and to collaborate on designing a roadmap for its adoption.

Experts say that a transition to IPv6 is expected to be a game-changer which ensures that Nigeria remains competitive in the global digital economy it also serves as a crucial step in the nation’s strides in combating cybercrimes. The summit’s outcomes are set to accelerate this transition, paving the way for a more connected and innovative future.