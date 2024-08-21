Osinbajo, Peter Obi attend US Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, alongside other notable Nigerian political figures, is currently attending the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago as a special guest of the National Democratic Institute based in Washington, DC.

Osinbajo, the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 polls and former Senate President Ken Nnamani were all invited according to the US-based NDI. The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, was also said to have been invited, but it was not clear if he had honoured the invitation. The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is a notable non-profit and non-partisan organisation based in the United States that pushes Democratic values around the world.

The attendance of Osinbajo on such an august occasion, some analysts say, further demonstrates his increasing global engagement and international political profiles since his leaving office in May 2023. The presence of these distinguished Nigerians at the Democratic National Convention underscores the importance of fostering global democratic values, and the role that African leaders play in shaping the future of democracy, both on the continent and worldwide.

Their participation in this event also signals a commitment to engaging with diverse political processes and learning from global experiences to enhance governance and democracy in Nigeria. The Democratic National Convention, a significant event in the United States’ political calendar, serves as a platform where key policies and strategies are discussed by the Democratic Party, besides the formal nomination of the party’s presidential candidate, current US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The convention is also an opportunity for global leaders and stakeholders to observe and participate in discussions that could influence global political trends.