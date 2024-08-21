Tinubu mourns Jigawa flood victims, assures State Govt of FG’s support

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the victims of the devastating flood in Jigawa State, assuring the state government of his administration’s support. Over 16 people were killed and more than 3000 displaced in flood disasters in 14 local government areas of the state.

The President in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the state government over the issue that also displaced many residents of the state.

“The President also commiserates with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas and many households,” the statement read.

“President Tinubu states that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils, as well as remove man-made elements to the challenge.

“The President prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased and assures the people of Jigawa of his administration’s support at this difficult time.”