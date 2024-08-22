I remain authentic Edo Deputy Governor, says Omobayo

Edo State Deputy Governor, Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, has said he remains the authentic number two citizen of the State and still performs his official duties as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He stated this on Thursday during a solidarity visit by the leadership and members of the three recognized transport unions in Edo State.

Omobayo stated that he was not in any way distracted by the ongoing litigations relating to the Office of the Deputy Governor. According to him, he is focused on supporting his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the economic prosperity and transformation of Edo State. He appreciated the unions, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Edo State Drivers Welfare Scheme, for their overwhelming support since assuming office and loyalty to Governor Obaseki.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Monday Orhue and his NURTW counterpart, Chief Odion Olaye, said unions resolved to pay a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor to reaffirm their total support to Governor Obaseki. According to Chief Olaye, they were in the Deputy Governor’s office to pass a vote of confidence on Omobayo as the authentic and recognized Deputy Governor of Edo State.

He expressed optimism that the Obaseki-led administration would end well and finish strong.