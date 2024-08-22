Kalu celebrates NSPPD Convener, Pastor Jerry Eze on 42nd birthday

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze on the occasion of his 42nd birthday.

Kalu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu admired the commitment and dedication the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), a popular online digital prayer meeting platform has shown over the years towards the work of God and the liturgical exaltations.

The deputy Speaker gave all doxology to God for using Pastor Jerry Eze to propagate the gospel of salvation and touch lives around the world. He saluted Pastor Jerry Eze’s humility, saying that his ecclesiastical and levitical uprightness are exemplary. The deputy Speaker also sent his regrets for not being physically present to partake in the auspicious birthday celebrations.

Wishing Pastor Jerry Eze long life in good health, Kalu prayed for more of God’s grace and blessings upon His servant to continue on the spiritual voyage.