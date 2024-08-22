Lawyer fingers Ex-Ogun LG boss, Vice-Chairman in illegal removal of street signpost saga, threats to life

A female lawyer and resident of Yakoyo area of Ojodu Abiodun in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Barr Funmi Obaseki has raised alarm over threat to her life allegedly orchestrated by the immediate past Chairman and Vice chairman of the local government, Mrs Kike Delano and Mr Oladapo Adebesin. Obaseki, a former legal Adviser of the community, said that her trouble with the duo of Mrs Delano and Mr Adebesin started recently when she confronted them for removing illegally the signpost of a street named after her. She explained that she had applied for this street to be named Mo Funmi Obaseki Crescent, made requisite payment to the local government, got the approval with the officials of the local government erecting the signpost of the street in May this year.

Obaseki while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, the State capital, said that she was however surprised to see the immediate past Vice chairman of the local government, Adebesin leading some other people to forcefully remove the signpost in July and replaced it with another signpost bearing Johnson street on August 7,2024. She alleged that she had rejected this act of illegality and demanded why she should be treated such disdainfully when she made necessary payment and even got the approval before the local government officials mounted the street bearing her name.

The legal practitioner said, Adebesin had since allegedly been harassing her, sending hoodlums to beat her up, threatening to deal with her. She said that the former Vice-Chairman had told her that he knew personalities that matters all over the country and that he would allegedly do whatever he likes and get away with it. Barr Obaseki said “I actually followed the due process to obtain this street named after my humble self, Mo Funmi Obaseki at Yakoyo area of Ojodu Abiodun in Ifo Local Government. I started the process between 2021 and 2022. I obtained the form for N40,000 the officials of the local government came for the inspection and gave 21 days notice for any objection to my application for the street naming and there was none.

Her words: “I was later told to go to the bank and pay N120,000 for the street naming which I did. Some months later, I was called that my approval was ready and I was asked to pay for the two signposts, I paid N80,000 each for the two signposts and N50,000 as transportation fee from the local government to my Yakoyo area. “The signpost was eventually mounted in May this year but surprisingly the Chairman and his Vice who have just left office removed the signpost in July and replaced it with one bearing Johnson street on August 7,2024”

Obaseki said, when she demanded for the reason why her street signpost was replaced, the former Chairman and her Vice said that there were three petitions written against her and that the road has always been known as Johnson street for a very long time. The legal practitioner disclosed that indeed the street was popularly known as Johnson but when she applied for the street naming, the officials of the local government said there was no documentation to that effect and that as far as the local government is concerned it is a street not owned by anyone. Obaseki alleged that Adebesin has however allegedly been harassing her sending thugs to beat her up and had promised to deal with her and her family over this incident.

The lawyer said that she had reported this incident at police stations at Adigboluja and Grammar School around Berger, Lagos when these thugs beat her up and tore her clothes. She said “I don’t feel safe again, Adebesin had several times threatened to deal with me and send me and family outside Ogun State and even away from the country. He has sent thugs to beat me up which I reported to the police. “I have equally petitioned Gov Dapo Abiodun, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Chief Yemi Sanusi and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Elemide. I have decided to cry out to the media because my life is no longer safe. These touts harass me and bang at my car on the road whenever they see me. My family is not safe again”. When contacted for reaction, Mrs Delano said Barr Obaseki knew that the street has always been known as Johnson Street and so she should have known better.

Delano said “while I was still in office we were many that sat on the case and we found out that the form she claimed to have filled for the street naming was not dated and even in the letter she wrote to the council, she used Johnson street as the address for her house, so she is aware that the street is already named Johnson yet she wants to take it for herself”. But when our Correspondent asked why did the local government go ahead to give her approval knowing fully well that the street was already named after Johnson, the former council boss said “I don’t know about that she should go and sort that out with those who collected money from her”. The former Vice-Chairman of the council has equally debunked the allegations levelled against him describing them as outright falsehood.

Speaking with our Correspondent, Adebesin said he was the Chairman of Street Naming committee during their tenure which ended on July 26. He said he was never aware that Barr Obaseki had applied to have this road popularly known as Johnson street be named after her until he got about three petitions over the application for the street naming. Adebesin said “when we received these petitions, we invited her and other members of the community and during the sitting, the immediate past Chairman called the former Chairman of their CDA who she claimed to have signed her recommendation letter to have the street but the man denied, we knew there and then that this woman had presented forged documents”. “However, in the interest of peaceful coexistence, we decided to divide the street into two, we said the first part should retain its name, Johnson street and we then shifted her Mo Funmi Obaseki Crescent signpost to a junction very close to her house, that from that end should be known as Mo Funmi Obaseki Crescent”.

Adebesin said that every other thing the woman had said was outright falsehood, that he has never sent thugs to beat her up neither has he ever threatened her life. The Chairman of Progressives CDA, Johnson street, Yakoyo area of Ojodu/Abiodun, Surv Adeniyi Kuroloja has equally described Lawyer Obaseki as a thorn in the flesh of the residents of the community. Surv Kuroloja said “I am the Chairman of the community where Barr Obaseki lives and I can say that the name of that street has been Johnson for about 30 years. “We are the one who wrote the petitions because we felt that such illegal act should not go unchallenged, the truth is that Lawyer Obaseki is really troublesome. We have a four pages petition that we wrote against her to Gov Dapo Abiodun and the Commissioner of Police, we have even petitioned the Nigeria Bar Association over her matter. She should not be taken seriously”.