N555m Fine: ‘No data was breached’, Fidelity Bank faults NDPC’s allegations

Fidelity Bank has disputed data breach allegations levelled against it by the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC). In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for the bank, Meksley Nwagboh, said no data law was violated to warrant the imposition of a N555.8m by the commission.

The NDPC had alleged that the bank violated some customers’ data and imposed a fine on the financial institution. The commission said Fidelity Bank breached the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) of 2019 and the Nigeria Data Protection (NDP) Act of 2023.

The commission also blamed the bank’s lack of cooperation during an investigation before arrival at the penalty. However, the bank said it conducted itself to the highest ethical standards by ensuring full compliance with extant laws on data protection.

“As a Bank, we remain in discussions with the NDPC over an amicable resolution to this matter,” Nwagboh said in a statement.