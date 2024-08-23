Justice Kekere-Ekun is beacon of hope to young women – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday said the appointment of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is an inspiration and a beacon of hope to young women who aspire to break glass ceiling across sectors and seek to make a meaningful impact on society. The President stated this at the State House in Abuja during the swearing-in of Justice Kekere-Ekun as the CJN.

“Justice Kekere-Ekun is a beacon of hope to many young women who aspire to break the glass ceiling and make a meaning impact on our society,” he stated. President Tinubu urged the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria to defend the independence of the judiciary and promote the cause of justice. He also lauded the contributions of Justice Kekere-Ekun to the judiciary, noting that she is coming to the position with an admirable family and professional pedigree.

“Over the years, she has established a respectable and incorruptible reputation within the bar and the bench, which asserts the cause of justice. “Her meritorious rise from a magistrate to the justice of the Supreme Court is a testament to her exceptional talent, hard work, unblemished record, strong work ethic, and dedication to her calling as a priest in the temple of justice.

“Her sterling contribution to the growth of the Nigerian judiciary has been remarkable. We are inspired by her unwavering commitment to a higher ideal of upholding the principles of fairness and a strong commitment to humanity. “Justice Kekere-Ekun is a brilliant lawyer who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981. She’s now a trailblazer becoming the second woman to hold this esteemed position after Honourable Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, GCON,” the President said.