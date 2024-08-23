Many injured as fully loaded BRT bus tumbles in Lagos

A fully loaded high-capacity Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle overturned inside the dedicated BRT lane at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers.

According to an update from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident occurred shortly after the bus had departed from the BRT park at Iyana Ipaja. While giving an update on X, the agency said the bus ran into an abandoned pedestrian bridge foot immediately after the Iyana Ipaja bridge, causing it to tip over onto its side.

The authorities have confirmed that all 10 victims have received necessary medical attention. LASTMA officials were quickly on the scene to manage the situation and ensure that the victims were promptly taken care of. The accident has caused significant disruption to traffic in the area, with efforts underway to clear the lane and restore normal traffic flow.

Motorists and commuters are advised to exercise caution and follow traffic directives as authorities work to resolve the situation.