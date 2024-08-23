NELFUND confirms receiving ₦50bn from EFCC

The Management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has confirmed receipt of ₦50bn from recovered proceeds of crime by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement by NELFUND’s Director, Corporate Communications Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi on Friday, said EFCC had released the fund to it following directives from President Bola Tinubu. It said, “NELFUND Acknowledges Receipt of ₦50 Billion from Recovered Proceeds of Crime The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), under the leadership of its Managing Director/CEO, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr has expressed its pleasure as it receives an additional N50 billion from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The release follows the directive of President Bola Tinubu in his speech on 4th August, 2024, directing the EFCC to transfer the funds to NELFUND to further boost the student loan program. “This significant injection of funds represents a major milestone in the Administration’s commitment to bolstering access to education by providing financial support to students across Nigeria. “The fund extends its deepest appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering dedication to the education sector and his continued efforts to support the most vulnerable segments of the population.

“By deciding to allocate these funds to the student loan scheme, President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his visionary leadership and commitment to fostering a brighter future for Nigerian students and to the socioeconomic advancement of Nigeria. NELFUND also wishes to acknowledge and thank the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the leadership of its Executive Chairman, Ola Olukayode for their swift action in ensuring the release of the funds.