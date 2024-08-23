Tinubu returns to Nigeria after brief work visit to France

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a short trip to France on a brief work visit. The President, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the early hours of Friday, left for France on Monday.

President Tinubu is scheduled to swear in the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun this morning at the Council Chambers in the state House.

Justice Kekere-Ekun will succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who bowed out on Thursday after clocking the retirement age of 70 years.