Gov Abiodun flags off construction of 81km Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos road

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday turned the sod and flagged off the construction of the 81-kilometre Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota-Lagos expressway with a pledge to complete it in 18 months. The governor, who performed the flag-off at Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, noted that the road is significant not only to Ogun State but also to Lagos State and the nation, as it provides a thoroughfare for people going to the neighbouring country.

It would be recalled that the attempt to reconstruct the road was first conceived in 2019, but all efforts to convince the federal government to release the road to the Ogun State Government proved abortive. “The plan for the reconstruction of this road did not just start today because we have the interest of our people at heart. We know this is a Federal Government road, and the State had to follow the due process before getting the required approval to commence the reconstruction.

“This road was awarded 2003, but since then, it has suffered insufficient funding, resulting in contractors working and many times abandoning the road at times for a year by when the roads would have suffered degradation. Our people have suffered too much travelling on this road, but today Hope is Renewed. “I am glad to inform you that work is beginning on the road immediately. The excuse then was that there was a sitting contractor on the road. The best the State could do at that time was to carry out palliative works on the critical sections along the road axis.

We re-opened our appeal to the Federal Government to reconstruct the road upon the inauguration of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graciously, through the Honourable Minister for Works, handed over the reconstruction of the road to Ogun State. “I want to use this medium, therefore, to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for obliging our state’s request by granting the approval and releasing the Abeokuta/Ifo/Sango/Abule-Egba Road to us for reconstruction.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to the Federal Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for his support and cooperation in ensuring our State got the necessary approval to reconstruct the road,” the governor said. He described the road as the second busiest in the country apart from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.