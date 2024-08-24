Guardiola ‘happy’ hearing over Man City charges starts soon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “happy” that a hearing into the 115 charges facing the club will begin soon. An independent disciplinary commission is set to hear the case against City over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, some of which date back to 2009.

BBC Sport understands the hearing is set to start in September with the result possibly known early next year, as first reported by the Times



City have denied all charges and say they are supported by a “body of irrefutable evidence”. “I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us,” Guardiola said. “Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don’t wait for the sentence. “I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say it again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”

Guardiola dismissed the idea that the situation around the hearing could affect City’s performances on the pitch. “No, we have been three or four years talking about that,” he added.