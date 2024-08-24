Police break silence on arrest of whistleblower PIDOM

Officials from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) have apprehended Bristol Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM. The arrest took place on August 5, 2024, in his hotel room in Rivers State.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobion said he was arrested on allegations of “committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations”. The statement added that there were several allegations levelled against the suspect, including unlawful possession, leakages of classified documents, cyber-related offences, and others. “We will do due diligence in carrying out a thorough investigation into the cases.”

The statement further added that the force will leave no stone unturned to continually enforce the law and bequeath to Nigerians a more secure nation. The confirmation comes after investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, revealed that the anonymous whistleblower on X.com, 99% Oppressed, who tweets as #PIDOMNIGERIA, is alive in police custody and will be arraigned in court next week.

Recall that in an article titled “SOS Alert: PIDOM NIGERIA Is Missing (And I Think We May Know Who Has Him),” Hundeyin had earlier announced his disappearance, alleging the involvement of Nigerian authorities. His post sparked concern among the Nigerian online community, prompting a trending campaign on X.com calling for the whereabouts and release of PIDOM Nigeria using hashtags like #PIDOM, #FreePidom, and #WhereisPidom, among others.

“According to the police, he will be arraigned in court next week.”