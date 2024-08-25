Bauchi First-Class Emir Danyaya dies at 88

The Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Dan Yaya has died, the palace authorities announced on Sunday. The first-class Bauchi Emir died on Sunday morning in Kano. He was aged 88 years. Confirming this in a statement, the Secretary of the Palace, Usman Sule, said the traditional ruler died in a hospital two days after returning from a medical trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Bauchi State Government has expressed profound grief at his passing, recognising his immense contributions to peace, unity, and development in the Ningi Emirate and the state at large. In a statement, Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Bala Mohammed said: “Under his leadership, the Emirate saw significant progress, and his dedication to upholding tradition, culture, and Islamic values was unwavering.”

“Governor Bala Mohammed extends his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the late Emir, the Ningi Emirate Council, and the entire people of Bauchi State. We mourn with you in this great loss and pray that Almighty Allah grants the departed soul eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, the people of Ningi, and all those affected by this loss the strength and fortitude to bear it” The funeral rites will be conducted today at 4:00pm at the Ningi Emirate Palace, under Islamic traditions.

His career began as a dispenser at Nasaru Dispensary, including significant roles in the Ningi Emirate Council, the Nigerian Tobacco Company, and the Northern Nigeria Marketing Board. He also served on notable committees, such as the National Constitutional Conference and the Vision 2010 Traditional Rulers Sub-committee, and led various organizations, including the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria and the Bauchi State Inter-Religious Council. His contributions were recognized with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Born in 1936, Alhaji DanYaya was installed as Emir of Ningi in 1978.