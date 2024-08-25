Disclose details of Chinese loans, liabilities, repayments, others, SERAP tells Govs, Wike

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the 36 governors and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to “disclose details of any Chinese loans, liabilities, and other external borrowing obtained, and guaranteed by the Federal Government as well the terms and conditions for any such borrowing including the provisions on collateral.”

The group disclosed this in a Sunday statement by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare. Oluwadare petitioned them to “provide details of the repayment obligations regarding any Chinese loans, liabilities and other external borrowing obtained and guaranteed by the Federal Government, the interest rates on the loans, and any defaults, debt restructurings, and debt exposure to China and other creditors.”

According to the statement, the regional governments should “clarify any investment agreements with Chinese companies and repayment histories of any loans, liabilities and facilities obtained from China and other external creditors and guaranteed by the Federal Government.” “We are concerned that your state and the FCT may have failed to efficiently manage your debt obligations, especially your external debt and investment obligations, as guaranteed by the Federal Government,” the statement read. “The failure to uphold your obligations is contrary to Section 6 of the Debt Management Office Establishment (Etc), Act, and creates financial risks and other exposure to Nigeria with respect to these Chinese loans, liabilities and other external borrowing.

“These Chinese loans, liabilities, and other external borrowing by your state and the FCT may not have been used for the purposes for which they have been obtained, as well as the terms and conditions guaranteed by the federal government. “SERAP is concerned that there is a significant risk of defaults of the Chinese loans, liabilities, and other external borrowing by your state and the FCT, which are guaranteed by the Federal Government. “There are also significant risks of confiscation of Nigerian assets in foreign jurisdictions by multilateral and bilateral agencies and other creditors in cases of failure by your state and the FCT to satisfactorily observe and fulfil the terms and conditions of the Chinese loans, liabilities and other external borrowing which are guaranteed by the Federal Government.

“The apparent inadequacy of safeguards and accountability mechanisms for these Chinese loans, liabilities and other external borrowing may also expose Nigeria’s assets in foreign jurisdictions to confiscation. “Your state and the FCT have a shared obligation to ensure that the spending and repayment plans of Chinese loans, liabilities, facilities and other external borrowing are consistent with the provisions of national and international standards, and to prevent or mitigate risks of confiscation of Nigerian assets abroad.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government and the FCT to comply with our request in the public interest.