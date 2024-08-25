Kane can end trophy drought under Kompany – Matthaus

Harry Kane can finally end his trophy drought as Vincent Kompany has changed the mood at Bayern Munich, says Germany legend Lothar Matthaus. England captain Kane scored 36 Bundesliga goals in his first season at Bayern but his team finished a disappointing third, 18 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Thomas Tuchel departed at the end of the 2023-24 season with a year left on his contract and Kompany has since taken charge after leaving Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League. Kompany’s first league game in charge is on Sunday when Bayern go to Wolfsburg (14:30 BST), with Kane – who has yet to win a major trophy – set to lead the attack.

“I do not think he [Kane] will score 36 goals again,” Matthaus, a seven-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich, told BBC Sport. “But perhaps he will not need to. He will be motivated this year with a new coach, with a new team, with a new spirit.”