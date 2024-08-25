Victory Life Bible Church celebrates Life of God’s Amazon, Reverend Fola Achudume, in a Joyous Thanksgiving Service

Victory Life Bible Church, Abeokuta, was filled with celebration on Sunday as the congregation gathered for a special thanksgiving event honoring the life of Reverend Fola Achudume, affectionately known as RFA, God’s Amazon, who had passed away. With glorious and melodious tunes, the families of Achudume and Adesina celebrated God’s servant in style. The uplifting melodies from the Victory Life Bible Church choristers and invited gospel artists lifted the spirits of the worshippers.

Ayan Jesu gospel singers led the thanksgiving session with a powerful traditional praise and worship rendition, followed by an energetic ministration by Lilian Nneji, which got the entire congregation dancing in praise and giving glory to God. The Lead Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, led the family and the church in thanking God for the life well lived by Reverend Fola Achudume. Apostle Achudume who was filled with praises and gratitude to God took the opportunity to thank everyone collectively for their sacrifices during the glorious transition of Reverend Fola Achudume.

He also shared the gospel with the congregation, titled “Follow Him”, charging everyone to follow God as his wife did. In his words, “God chooses who to make alive or not, just follow Him. It is nobody’s business what God does; just serve Him, follow Him.” The service was filled with numerous messages and reflections from notable men of God, family members, friends, and the church.

Bishop Matthew Asimolowo, during a shared broadcast, admonished the congregation to remain steadfast and to walk in the same speed as Reverend Fola Achudume did during her lifetime. Numerous admonitions were also delivered by notable men of God, family members, friends, and the church.