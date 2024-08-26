Borno Finance Commissioner Ahmed is dead

Borno State Commissioner of Finance, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, died on Monday at his house on Damboa Road in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources familiar with the matter said the commissioner’s room door was forced open after it was observed that his usual time of waking up had passed without any sign of him.

The state’s Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, confirmed Ahmed’s death in a statement. Tar said the burial of the late commissioner would take place at his residence on Monday evening, according to Islamic rites.

Sworn in on August 10, 2024, Ahmed was before then the State Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank in Maiduguri.

Governor Babagana Zulum has since his second term inauguration in May 2023 lost two commissioners and a special adviser.