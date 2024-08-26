Resident Doctors begin 7-day warning strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has started a 7-day warning Strike across all of its centres nationwide. The resident doctors strike is to clamour for the release of its kidnapped member, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, who has been in captivity for over 8 months.

NARD President, Dr Dele Abdullahi, who said this in a statement, noted that the strike will begin Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12am.

Abdullahi disclosed that the decision was made during the virtual Emergency National Executive Council meeting held on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

He said the warning strike will last for one week and will be total, as there will be no emergency care. Dr Ganiyat Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted nearly 8 months ago, along with her husband and nephew.

While her husband was released in March, Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity. Weeks ago, Members of NARD had protested in all tertiary hospitals across the nation, to demand the immediate release of Dr Popoola.