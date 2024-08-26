Rivers Community disrupt activities at NLNG Headquarters over fisherman’s death

Business activities were disrupted on Monday at the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as members of the Amadi-Ama community staged a protest. The protest was in response to the death of a community member, Precious Imabibo, who reportedly drowned on January 20th, 2024, due to what they claim was reckless behavior by an NLNG boat.

The demonstrators, including fishermen, widows and the family of the late Precious Imabibo, demanded justice and compensation. The victim’s father, Mr. Ipalibo, expressed frustration over the lack of empathy from NLNG, accusing the company of neglecting their plight. Mr. Ipalibo’s sentiments were echoed by other protesters, who alleged that this incident is not an isolated case.

They claimed that similar occurrences have happened in the past, leading to a growing sense of injustice among the community. In response to the protest, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, issued a statement acknowledging the demonstration. He stated that the company is aware of the ongoing protests and is engaging relevant stakeholders to resolve the issue amicably.

Odeh emphasized that NLNG values the safety and well-being of its people and host communities and called for calm while awaiting the outcome of the Nigerian Police investigation into the incident.