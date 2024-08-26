Vietnam-Bound businessman excretes 68 wraps of cocaine at Lagos Airport

A Vietnam-bound businessman, Ibeanusi Nosike, has excreted 68 wraps of cocaine after he was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. Disclosing this an a statement on Sunday, the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Nosike was arrested while attempting to board the first flight out of Lagos to Abuja.

“An Onitsha, Anambra state based-businessman, Ibeanusi Solomon Nosike, has excreted 68 wraps of cocaine after 12 days of excretion observation following his arrest at the local wing of the MMIA Ikeja Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA,” Babafemi said. “The 36-year-old Ibeanusi was arrested in the early hours of Thursday 8th August 2024 at the old domestic terminal of the Lagos airport while attempting to board the first flight out of Lagos to Abuja where he was scheduled to join a Qatar Airways flight to Vietnam at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja at about 10 am the same day.”

He stated that Nosike had been under surveillance since his arrival from Anambra State on August 7. “The suspect who came under NDLEA surveillance following intelligence had arrived in Lagos from his base in Onitsha, Anambra state, the previous day, August 7 and lodged in a hotel where he swallowed the 68 wraps of cocaine before heading to the airport for a 6:30 am flight the following morning. “He was, thereafter, intercepted by NDLEA operatives who moved him into excretion observation where he spent the next 12 days excreting the cocaine pellets weighing 1.282 kilograms,” Babafemi said.

Similarly, the NDLEA had on August 8 arrested a Vietnam-bound businessman, Paul Mbadugha, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after he tested positive for ingesting cocaine. The anti-narcotics agency said Mbadugha excreted a total of 88 wraps of cocaine, weighing 1.710 kilograms.