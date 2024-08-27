Concerns as floods destroy crops in Niger, Kebbi

The impact of high flooding has destroyed crops in the Argungu Local Government Area and other affected regions in Kebbi and Niger States. This was revealed by the Head of Press and Public Affairs at the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Nura Wakili in a statement on Tuesday, while extending deepest sympathies to the farmers who were affected by the environmental disaster.

The commission said it viewed the unfortunate event as a significant setback to the nation’s efforts in promoting sustainability and ensuring food security. The statement said the Commission’s Managing Director, Abubakar Yelwa, expressed deep concern over the impact of the floods on the livelihoods of the affected communities. He also commended the Federal Government for its swift action in allocating ₦3bn to support the victims of the disaster.

The commission had previously undertaken sensitisation campaigns through mass media and advocacy visits, which helped to mitigate the impact of the floods on riverine settlements.

However, farmlands situated in flood plains were severely affected by the natural disaster. N-HYPPADEC emphasised the urgent need for strict adherence to safety protocols by the affected communities. The development comes after predictions from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) indicated rising water levels on the Rivers Rima and Niger, compounded by reports from the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

NIHSA warned of additional flooding due to upstream activities in Niger and Mali. These floodwaters are expected to gradually move into Nigeria, posing a significant threat in the coming days. “As NIHSA continues to monitor the flood situation and provide regular updates to the public, N-HYPPADEC urges communities to remain vigilant, stay informed through radio and television broadcasts, and follow safety instructions from relevant authorities,” the statement added.