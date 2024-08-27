MPOX: Nigeria, others to benefit as WHO plans $135m fund

Nigeria and several other countries that have been recently hit by the Monkey Pox (MPOX) outbreak, stand to benefit from a $135m funding plan by the World Health Organization (WHO). A statement by the organisation on Monday said the fund was necessary as it has launched a global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to stop outbreaks of human-to-human transmission of mpox through coordinated global, regional, and national efforts.

This follows the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO Director-General on 14 August. Although the current plan is subject to inputs by WHO’s member states, who were briefed on the plan on 23 August, the plan covers the six-month period of September 2024-February 2025. During the period, a $135m funding need is envisioned for the response by WHO, member states, and partners, including the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) which Nigeria is a member, communities, and researchers, among others.

The plan, which builds on the temporary recommendations and standing recommendations issued by the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus focuses on implementing comprehensive surveillance, prevention, readiness and response strategies; advancing research and equitable access to medical countermeasures like diagnostic tests and vaccines; minimising animal-to-human transmission; and empowering communities to actively participate in outbreak prevention and control. Strategic vaccination efforts will focus on individuals at the highest risk, including close contacts of recent cases and healthcare workers, to interrupt transmission chains.

At the global level, the emphasis will be on strategic leadership, timely evidence-based guidance, and access to medical countermeasures for the most at-risk groups in affected countries. WHO said it is working with a broad range of international, regional, national and local partners and networks to enhance coordination across key areas of preparedness, readiness and response. This includes engagement with the ACT-Accelerator Principals group; the Standing Committee on Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response; the R&D Blueprint for Epidemics; and the interim Medical Counter Measures Network (i-MCM Net).