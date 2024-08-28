Egbetokun vows to rescue ‘all’ kidnapped Nigerians across country

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has assured the public of the safe rescue of all Nigerians in captivity across the country. The IGP according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi in Abuja on Tuesday, made this call while reflecting on and appraising the effectiveness of the well-coordinated operations placed for the rescue of the 20 medical students who were kidnapped in Benue State on the 15th of August 2024, and other seven Nigerians who had been in the captivity of the heinous criminals.

“This is our pledge, and we will ensure its fulfilment,” the statement said in part. According to a report released on Tuesday by Statisense, a data collection organisation, no fewer than 2,149 Nigerians were kidnapped across the country in 2023. The geo-political distribution of reported kidnapping cases showed that the North-West recorded 759 kidnap cases, the North Central had 476 cases, the North-East had 408 cases, the South-South had 216 cases, the South-East had 191 cases, and the South-West had the fewest with 99 cases.

Speaking further, the IGP also urged citizens to engage actively in national security and development initiatives in pursuit of an all-inclusive policing strategy. The call aimed to foster a shift towards modern policing and to promote socioeconomic and political advancement in Nigeria. The IGP further advocated for citizen volunteerism and an individualistic approach to social and security restructuring in the country. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, including the police, other security agencies, and government entities at all levels, to realise the vision of a new Nigeria characterised by enhanced national security and good governance for all.

The Inspector-General of Police also emphatically appreciated the personal role and steadfastness of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his unalloyed support to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the rescuing of our beloved children and citizens of Nigeria. He also acknowledged the NSA’s dedication to lending a helping hand to security forces in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerian citizens, as well as upholding law and order throughout the nation” In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police extended gratitude to the officers affiliated with the office of the National Security Adviser, the military, and other security personnel, as well as the local community members who actively participated in the rescue operation, along with numerous similar efforts throughout the nation.

Their contributions are praiseworthy and play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of Nigeria and its citizens. He reaffirmed the dedication of the Police, under his leadership, to assiduously emplace a Police Force that is professionally competent, rule-of-law compliant, service-driven, and people-friendly.