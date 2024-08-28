FG meets with ASUU to avert planned nationwide strike

The Federal Government is currently meeting with the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, convened the meeting on Wednesday, days after threat by university lecturers to down tools over the alleged Federal Government’s failure to meet its demands.

The crux of the meeting which originally was scheduled for Monday but failed to hold and was subsequently postponed, is essentially to prevent another nationwide strike in the sector and ensure security is upscaled across the universities. In attendance are representatives from ASUU led by its President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, past presidents of ASUU led by the immediate past president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi; Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission as well as top management staff of the Federal Ministry of Education among others.

Mamman highlighted the Federal Government’s desire to deepen security in the education system, asserting that the government will continue to do what is right and ensure that students remain on campus. The meeting has dissolved into a closed door session. Last week, the university lecturers threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over what they described as the unwillingness of the Federal Government to honour the 2009 renegotiated agreement.

The notice was part of the resolutions reached at the national executive council meeting of the union, which was held at the University of Ibadan a weekend before.