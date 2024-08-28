Liverpool agree £10m fee for Juventus winger Chiesa

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Reds have agreed a fee of £10m for the Italy international, with a further £2.5m in add-ons based primarily on team performance.

Chiesa, 26, is on his way to Liverpool for a medical and if all goes to plan he would become Arne Slot’s first signing to arrive at the club. Speaking to Italian network Sportitalia, outside an airport on Wednesday, Chiesa said he was “ready for this new adventure”. The forward was a star of the Italy squad that beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Chiesa scored 32 goals in 131 appearances for Juventus, including 10 in 37 matches last season. However, newly-appointed Juventus boss Thiago Motta has left him out of his first two matchday squads this season.

Liverpool agreed to sign Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal worth up to £29m on Tuesday – but he will not join until next season.