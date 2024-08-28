NECO, WAEC Exams ban for under-18s absurd, Atiku blasts FG

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has berated the Federal Ministry of Education over its policy that pegged age limits for entry to tertiary institutions, describing it as absurd. The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, had said that individuals under 18 years would no longer be allowed to take part in National Examinations Council and West African Examinations Council exams.

According to Mamman, the Federal Government has directed WAEC and NECO to enforce the 18-year age requirements for candidates seeking to take their exams. Reacting to this in a post on X on Wednesday, Atiku said the policy belongs to the stone ages. He wondered how such anti-scholarship regulation the next logical step in the myriads of issues besetting Nigeria’s educational system.

The statement reads, “Tinubu’s policy on age limit for tertiary education admission belongs in the Stone Ages. “The recent policy of the Federal Ministry of Education pegging age limits for entry to tertiary institutions is an absurdity and a disincentive to scholarship. “The policy runs foul of the notion of delineation of responsibilities in a federal system of government such as we are practicing, and gives a graphic impression of how the Tinubu government behaves like a lost sailor on a high sea. Otherwise, how is such anti-scholarship regulation the next logical step in the myriad of issues besetting our educational system?

“To be clear, the Nigerian constitution puts education in the concurrent list of schedules, in which the sub-national government enjoys more roles above the federal government. “Therefore, it is extra-constitutional for the federal government to legislate on education in a manner similar to a decree. “The best global standard for such regulation is to allow the sub-national governments to make respective laws or rules on education.

“It is discouraging that even while announcing this obnoxious policy, the government inadvertently said it had no plan to cater for specially gifted pupils. That statement is an embarrassment to the body of intellectuals in the country because it portrays Nigeria as a country where gifted students are not appreciated.