Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of Lagos Discount Market Ounje Eko

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that the Sunday market Ounjè Eko with 25% cut in prices should return on Sunday.

According to a post on X by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, his Agric and Food Systems counterpart, Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this to the media in Lagos on Wednesday.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the Sunday market Ounjè Eko with 25% cut in prices should return on Sunday. “Agric and Food Systems Commissioner Abisola Olusanya tells the media – all is set. Lagosians, are you ready?” his post read.

The markets which first opened in March and ended after some weeks, offer Lagos residents a 25% discount on staple food items like rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper.

The markets were opened at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.