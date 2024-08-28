Tinubu to present whistleblowing policy to NASS soon, says Edun

President Bola Tinubu will soon present the whistleblowing policy to the National Assembly for legislative action. This is according to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a meeting tagged “Implementing the whistle-blowing policy in Nigeria issues, challenges and the way forward.” Edun explained that the Federal Government expects the support of Nigerians in making the policy work towards enhancing transparency and accountability. “The policy does provide mechanisms for protection and it is our duty to uphold these provisions and support those who come forward in the interest of the public,” the minister said.

“Those who are public-spirited, brave, courageous, committed, and determined to do the right thing must, should, and will be protected. “It’s a fact that a successful whistleblowing policy involves receiving verifiable reports, conducting thorough investigations to authenticate them, and taking appropriate action to enforce compliance with the law.” The minister stated that the whistleblowing policy is part of the government’s strategy to ensure that the nation’s public institutions operate with integrity.

He also said that the policy would make public institutions remain accountable to Nigerians who have been empowered by the policy to remain as a watchdog over all that happens, particularly in the public space, with the finances and with resources that belong to the masses.